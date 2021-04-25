Annex Advisory Services LLC Trims Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Annex Advisory Services LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 6.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 613 shares during the quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $2,292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IWF. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $23,346,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,621,491 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,731,526,000 after purchasing an additional 802,832 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 11,716.8% during the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 418,551 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $90,779,000 after purchasing an additional 415,009 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,575,926 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $380,018,000 after purchasing an additional 269,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 44,469.7% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 258,504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $62,336,000 after purchasing an additional 257,924 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWF opened at $260.93 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $246.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $238.16. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $165.40 and a 1-year high of $261.91.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

