ANON 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $249.00 (ANON)

ANON (CURRENCY:ANON) traded 72.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 25th. One ANON coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, ANON has traded down 35.9% against the dollar. ANON has a total market capitalization of $18,919.48 and $249.00 worth of ANON was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002005 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002206 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.13 or 0.00060427 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.43 or 0.00065044 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002006 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $135.45 or 0.00271691 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.19 or 0.00018435 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002006 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

ANON Profile

ANON (ANON) is a coin. ANON’s total supply is 8,554,514 coins and its circulating supply is 7,593,802 coins. ANON’s official website is www.anonfork.io . The Reddit community for ANON is /r/AnonymousBitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ANON’s official Twitter account is @ANON_WeAreANON and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ANON is a community-driven privacy cryptocurrency. It was crafted to bring the best of Bitcoin’s code together with its own unique traits and enhanced privacy and utility characteristics from other blockchain technologies. ANON, a.k.a. Anonymous, was originally announced on CNBC’s “Crypto Trader” program in late April, 2018. “

Buying and Selling ANON

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ANON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ANON should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ANON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

