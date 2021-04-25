Anoncoin Achieves Market Cap of $313,733.64 (ANC)

Anoncoin (CURRENCY:ANC) traded 17.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 25th. Anoncoin has a total market cap of $313,733.64 and approximately $597.00 worth of Anoncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Anoncoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000299 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Anoncoin has traded up 25.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Infinitecoin (IFC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded down 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Pakcoin (PAK) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Emerald Crypto (EMD) traded up 25.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000026 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded up 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Aricoin (ARI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

LiteBitcoin (LBTC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SocialCoin (SOCC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Comet (CMT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Anoncoin Coin Profile

ANC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 2nd, 2013. Anoncoin’s total supply is 2,110,317 coins. The Reddit community for Anoncoin is /r/Anoncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Anoncoin’s official website is anoncoin.net . Anoncoin’s official Twitter account is @AnoncoinProject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, "The Anchor Token (ANC) is Anchor Protocol's governance token. ANC tokens can be deposited to create new governance polls, which can be voted on by users that have staked ANC. ANC is designed to capture a portion of Anchor's yield, allowing its value to scale linearly with Anchor's assets under management (AUM). Anchor distributes protocol fees to ANC stakers pro-rata to their stake, benefitting stakers as adoption of Anchor increases — stakers of ANC are incentivized to propose, discuss, and vote for proposals that further merit the protocol. ANC is also used as incentives to bootstrap borrow demand and initial deposit rate stability. The protocol distributes ANC tokens every block to stablecoin borrowers, proportional to the amount borrowed. "

Anoncoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anoncoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Anoncoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Anoncoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

