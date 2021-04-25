Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) Stock Holdings Trimmed by IBM Retirement Fund

IBM Retirement Fund reduced its position in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 9.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,464 shares of the company’s stock after selling 894 shares during the quarter. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Anthem were worth $3,038,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ANTM. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Anthem during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $866,682,000. Newport Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Anthem during the fourth quarter worth approximately $472,366,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Anthem by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,526,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,237,000 after buying an additional 541,603 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Anthem by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 3,450,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,190,490,000 after buying an additional 381,247 shares during the period. Finally, Orbimed Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Anthem during the fourth quarter worth approximately $99,698,000. 89.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Anthem stock opened at $381.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The company has a market capitalization of $93.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.75, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.00. Anthem, Inc. has a one year low of $244.10 and a one year high of $386.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $355.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $320.37.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $7.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.86 by $0.15. Anthem had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 18.45%. The company had revenue of $32.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.48 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Anthem, Inc. will post 22.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. This is a boost from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is 23.25%.

In related news, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 59,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.20, for a total value of $20,777,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 59,544 shares in the company, valued at $20,792,764.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ryan M. Schneider bought 1,700 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $296.03 per share, with a total value of $503,251.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $864,703.63. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ANTM shares. Cowen upped their target price on Anthem from $360.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Truist upped their target price on Anthem from $425.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Thursday. Argus upped their target price on Anthem from $300.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $379.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Anthem from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $381.48.

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

