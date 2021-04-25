AntiMatter Price Tops $1.69 on Top Exchanges (MATTER)

AntiMatter (CURRENCY:MATTER) traded 14.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 25th. One AntiMatter coin can currently be purchased for $1.69 or 0.00003544 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, AntiMatter has traded 59.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. AntiMatter has a total market cap of $15.85 million and $1.77 million worth of AntiMatter was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About AntiMatter

AntiMatter (MATTER) is a coin. Its launch date was February 19th, 2021. AntiMatter’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,396,333 coins. AntiMatter’s official Twitter account is @antimatterdefi

According to CryptoCompare, “AntiMatter is a lightweight on-chain DeFi perpetual derivative protocol based on a polarized token model. Antimatter will aim for simplicity and normalization as the main priority for every product released. The initial Antimatter product will be an ETH perpetual put option product where anyone can short and long at any given time with secondary market opportunities (market-making and arbitrage). “

AntiMatter Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AntiMatter directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AntiMatter should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AntiMatter using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

