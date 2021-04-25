Anyswap (ANY) Market Cap Achieves $33.56 Million

Anyswap (CURRENCY:ANY) traded down 10% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 25th. One Anyswap coin can currently be purchased for about $1.80 or 0.00003608 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Anyswap has traded down 31.3% against the dollar. Anyswap has a market cap of $33.56 million and approximately $376,914.00 worth of Anyswap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002004 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002161 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.48 or 0.00061087 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $134.27 or 0.00269116 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00004544 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $515.24 or 0.01032718 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.01 or 0.00024065 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,982.09 or 1.00180892 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $316.37 or 0.00634112 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Anyswap

Anyswap’s launch date was July 20th, 2020. Anyswap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,639,320 coins. Anyswap’s official Twitter account is @AnyswapNetwork . The official message board for Anyswap is medium.com/@anyswap . The official website for Anyswap is anyswap.exchange/dashboard

According to CryptoCompare, “Anyswap is a fully decentralized cross-chain swap protocol, based on Fusion DCRM technology, with automated pricing and liquidity system. Anyswap enables swaps between any coins on any blockchain which uses ECDSA or EdDSA as signature algorithm, including BTC, ETH, USDT, XRP, LTC, FSN, etc. “

Anyswap Coin Trading

