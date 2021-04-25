Anyswap Hits One Day Trading Volume of $486,254.00 (ANY)

Anyswap (CURRENCY:ANY) traded 7.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 25th. Over the last week, Anyswap has traded 27.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Anyswap has a total market capitalization of $36.35 million and $486,254.00 worth of Anyswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Anyswap coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.95 or 0.00003754 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Anyswap Coin Profile

Anyswap was first traded on July 20th, 2020. Anyswap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,639,320 coins. The official website for Anyswap is anyswap.exchange/dashboard . Anyswap’s official Twitter account is @AnyswapNetwork . Anyswap’s official message board is medium.com/@anyswap

According to CryptoCompare, “Anyswap is a fully decentralized cross-chain swap protocol, based on Fusion DCRM technology, with automated pricing and liquidity system. Anyswap enables swaps between any coins on any blockchain which uses ECDSA or EdDSA as signature algorithm, including BTC, ETH, USDT, XRP, LTC, FSN, etc. “

Anyswap Coin Trading

