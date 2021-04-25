Apollon (XAP) Price Hits $0.0001 on Major Exchanges

Apollon (CURRENCY:XAP) traded 4.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 25th. One Apollon coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Apollon has a market cap of $7,760.78 and $239.00 worth of Apollon was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Apollon has traded 54.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Apollon alerts:

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000228 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 26.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000018 BTC.

MYCE (YCE) traded 59.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Apollon Coin Profile

XAP is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Apollon’s total supply is 149,359,882 coins and its circulating supply is 148,585,276 coins. Apollon’s official Twitter account is @apollonxap and its Facebook page is accessible here. Apollon’s official website is apollon.one. The Reddit community for Apollon is https://reddit.com/r/Apollon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollon (XAP) is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Quark algorithm. Apollon features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Additionally, there is a XAP wallet compatible for Windows, Mac, and Linux available for download on the platform. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Apollon

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apollon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Apollon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Apollon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Apollon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Apollon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.