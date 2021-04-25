AppCoins (APPC) Price Reaches $0.21 on Exchanges

AppCoins (CURRENCY:APPC) traded up 8.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 25th. One AppCoins coin can now be bought for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000402 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, AppCoins has traded down 5% against the dollar. AppCoins has a total market capitalization of $50.76 million and approximately $20.31 million worth of AppCoins was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $33.84 or 0.00065740 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.59 or 0.00018638 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001942 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.63 or 0.00063398 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 16.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $373.67 or 0.00725969 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.64 or 0.00094506 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000343 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,000.55 or 0.07772247 BTC.

AppCoins (APPC) is a coin. It launched on November 6th, 2017. AppCoins’ total supply is 245,321,974 coins and its circulating supply is 245,321,973 coins. AppCoins’ official website is appcoins.io . The Reddit community for AppCoins is /r/AppcoinsProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . AppCoins’ official Twitter account is @AppCoinsProject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “AppCoins is a cryptocurrency for app stores that gives users new app purchasing power, unleashes monetization potential for developers and increases app safety.This project provides developers a transparent and efficient way to monetise their apps and build a reputation across app stores; provides users a trusted environment with new purchasing possibilities and incentives to discover apps; and creates an app economy with a new universal language that ensures trust, transparency, and openness.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AppCoins directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AppCoins should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AppCoins using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

