AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $78.16 Million

Brokerages predict that AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF) will announce sales of $78.16 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for AppFolio’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $77.90 million to $78.42 million. AppFolio reported sales of $72.50 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AppFolio will report full-year sales of $346.27 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $343.30 million to $349.23 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $412.85 million, with estimates ranging from $407.20 million to $418.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover AppFolio.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The software maker reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $72.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.96 million. AppFolio had a return on equity of 95.27% and a net margin of 53.56%.

APPF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stephens initiated coverage on AppFolio in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson boosted their target price on AppFolio from $110.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. TheStreet lowered AppFolio from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered AppFolio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $145.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:APPF opened at $147.18 on Friday. AppFolio has a 1 year low of $92.52 and a 1 year high of $186.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $141.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $156.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a PE ratio of 32.14 and a beta of 1.17.

In other news, Director Janet Kerr sold 350 shares of AppFolio stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.72, for a total transaction of $55,202.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director William R. Rauth III sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.33, for a total transaction of $3,426,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,426,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,350 shares of company stock valued at $10,150,552 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 41.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in AppFolio by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 4,578 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $824,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in AppFolio by 83.0% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 183 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in AppFolio by 45.7% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 287 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in AppFolio by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,185 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its stake in AppFolio by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 7,688 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,384,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 40.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AppFolio Company Profile

AppFolio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides industry-specific cloud-based business software solutions, services, and data analytics for the real estate industry. The company offers AppFolio Property Manager, a property management solution designed to address the operational and business requirements of property management companies and their business ecosystems; and AppFolio Investment Management, a cloud-based software solution for real estate investment managers of various sizes that provide tools and services designed to streamline their real estate investment management businesses.

