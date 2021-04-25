Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Holdings Decreased by Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc

Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc reduced its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,797 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 3,757 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises about 1.2% of Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc’s holdings in Apple were worth $11,091,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 358,551,697 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $47,576,225,000 after purchasing an additional 11,852,200 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter valued at about $22,236,319,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Apple by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 130,352,438 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $17,296,465,000 after purchasing an additional 5,738,590 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 117,390,371 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $15,576,528,000 after purchasing an additional 5,293,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Apple by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 69,950,967 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $9,281,794,000 after acquiring an additional 3,637,480 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total value of $2,441,126.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total value of $16,832,436.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $134.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.25 and a 52-week high of $145.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $125.16.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The business had revenue of $111.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were issued a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.00%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Apple from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Apple from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $132.00 target price on Apple and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Apple from $131.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $150.00 target price on Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $136.80.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

