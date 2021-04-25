Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Veriti Management LLC’s Largest Position

Veriti Management LLC grew its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 163,895 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 6,922 shares during the period. Apple makes up 5.3% of Veriti Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $20,020,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Altus Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Altus Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,813 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $904,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Red Cedar Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Red Cedar Capital LLC now owns 16,056 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,130,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,882 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Harborview Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Harborview Advisors LLC now owns 20,936 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,778,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 23,981 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,182,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. 57.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AAPL opened at $134.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $125.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.16. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.25 and a 1 year high of $145.09. The stock has a market cap of $2.25 trillion, a P/E ratio of 41.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The firm had revenue of $111.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were paid a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $136.00 price target (up previously from $116.00) on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, January 28th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $133.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $83.00 price objective on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $131.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.80.

In other Apple news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total transaction of $16,832,436.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total transaction of $2,441,126.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

