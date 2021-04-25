Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Adams Asset Advisors LLC

Adams Asset Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 9.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 127,687 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 14,020 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up 3.4% of Adams Asset Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Adams Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $15,596,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Apple in the 4th quarter worth approximately $22,236,319,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Apple by 295.0% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 31,952,749 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,700,448,000 after buying an additional 23,862,787 shares during the period. New England Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Apple by 257.6% in the 3rd quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,475,591 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,371,278,000 after buying an additional 14,750,520 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Apple by 233.4% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 18,645,608 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,158,416,000 after buying an additional 13,053,698 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in Apple by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 358,551,697 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $47,576,225,000 after buying an additional 11,852,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on AAPL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $150.00 price target on Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Apple from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $132.00 price target on Apple and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Apple from $157.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $83.00 price target on Apple and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.80.

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total transaction of $2,441,126.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total value of $16,832,436.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAPL opened at $134.32 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.25 and a 52-week high of $145.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $125.30 and its 200-day moving average is $125.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.20, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $111.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.24 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

See Also: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.