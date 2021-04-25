Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,105,428 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 44,325 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.12% of Applied Materials worth $147,685,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 43,700 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,838,000 after buying an additional 5,657 shares during the period. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX lifted its position in Applied Materials by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX now owns 25,091 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC bought a new stake in Applied Materials in the 1st quarter valued at about $213,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Applied Materials by 404.8% in the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 313 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp bought a new stake in Applied Materials in the 1st quarter valued at about $200,000. 78.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Prabu G. Raja sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.95, for a total transaction of $7,047,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas J. Iannotti sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.95, for a total transaction of $1,979,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 170,184 shares of company stock worth $23,752,510. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AMAT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $142.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $80.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.08.

Shares of Applied Materials stock traded up $3.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $134.86. The stock had a trading volume of 8,082,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,621,812. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.42. The company has a market capitalization of $123.76 billion, a PE ratio of 34.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.22 and a 1 year high of $146.00.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.98 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 40.65%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This is an increase from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 26th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.10%.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

