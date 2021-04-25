Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Sold by Washington Trust Bank

Washington Trust Bank lessened its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 163,824 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 11,387 shares during the quarter. Applied Materials accounts for approximately 2.7% of Washington Trust Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Washington Trust Bank’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $21,887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 42.1% in the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 297 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Curi Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the first quarter worth about $33,000. 78.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMAT has been the subject of a number of research reports. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Applied Materials from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. ICAP boosted their price target on Applied Materials from $130.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Applied Materials from $130.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on Applied Materials from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Applied Materials presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.08.

Shares of AMAT opened at $134.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 3.00. Applied Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $46.22 and a one year high of $146.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.40, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $126.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.42.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.11. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 21.04%. The firm had revenue of $5.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. This is a boost from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 26th. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is presently 21.10%.

In other Applied Materials news, Director Thomas J. Iannotti sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.95, for a total transaction of $1,979,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 105,184 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $14,725,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 170,184 shares of company stock valued at $23,752,510 over the last quarter. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

