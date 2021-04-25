Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Stock Holdings Trimmed by IBM Retirement Fund

IBM Retirement Fund lowered its holdings in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 8.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,156 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,906 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $4,162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in Applied Materials during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 42.1% in the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 297 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 404.8% in the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 313 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Curi Capital bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. 78.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Prabu G. Raja sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.95, for a total transaction of $7,047,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Thomas J. Iannotti sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.95, for a total value of $1,979,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 170,184 shares of company stock valued at $23,752,510 in the last three months. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $134.86 on Friday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.22 and a fifty-two week high of $146.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $126.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 2.12.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.11. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 21.04%. The company had revenue of $5.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 26th. This is a boost from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is currently 21.10%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Argus boosted their price objective on Applied Materials from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Applied Materials from $133.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Barclays lifted their target price on Applied Materials from $125.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Applied Materials from $80.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.08.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

