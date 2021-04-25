Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.67.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on APTX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aptinyx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Aptinyx from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Aptinyx in a research report on Friday, April 9th.

Shares of APTX stock opened at $2.72 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $182.16 million, a P/E ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.47. Aptinyx has a 12-month low of $2.42 and a 12-month high of $6.47.

Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.04. Aptinyx had a negative return on equity of 46.43% and a negative net margin of 2,108.05%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Aptinyx will post -1.09 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of APTX. Calamos Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aptinyx in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Aptinyx during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Aptinyx during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Aptinyx by 5,066.7% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 15,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 15,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Aptinyx by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 19,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 4,687 shares during the last quarter. 43.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aptinyx Company Profile

Aptinyx Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel, proprietary, and synthetic small molecules for the treatment of brain and nervous system disorders. The company is developing NYX-2925, which is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of painful diabetic peripheral neuropathy, as well as in Phase II clinical trial for treating fibromyalgia.

