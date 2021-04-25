Aragon Court (ANJ) Achieves Market Cap of $17.59 Million

Aragon Court (CURRENCY:ANJ) traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 25th. One Aragon Court coin can now be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00000295 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Aragon Court has traded down 17.9% against the U.S. dollar. Aragon Court has a total market cap of $17.59 million and $103,890.00 worth of Aragon Court was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Aragon Court Coin Profile

Aragon Court (CRYPTO:ANJ) is a coin. Aragon Court’s total supply is 128,645,461 coins and its circulating supply is 122,645,461 coins. The Reddit community for Aragon Court is https://reddit.com/r/aragonproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aragon Court’s official Twitter account is @AragonProject . Aragon Court’s official website is anj.aragon.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Aragon Court handles subjective disputes that require the judgment of human jurors. These jurors stake a token called ANJ which allows them to be drafted into juries and earn fees for successfully adjudicating disputes. “

Buying and Selling Aragon Court

