ARAW (ARAW) Market Cap Achieves $139,534.71

ARAW (CURRENCY:ARAW) traded down 66.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 25th. One ARAW coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. ARAW has a total market cap of $139,534.71 and $13.00 worth of ARAW was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ARAW has traded up 7.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ARAW alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.77 or 0.00065564 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.29 or 0.00018586 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002000 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31.05 or 0.00062133 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.44 or 0.00094911 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $346.56 or 0.00693394 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,880.65 or 0.07764448 BTC.

ARAW Profile

ARAW (ARAW) is a coin. It launched on May 3rd, 2018. ARAW’s total supply is 4,665,366,360 coins and its circulating supply is 1,993,576,188 coins. ARAW’s official Twitter account is @arawtoken . The Reddit community for ARAW is /r/arawtoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ARAW’s official website is arawtoken.io . ARAW’s official message board is medium.com/@TheARAWToken

According to CryptoCompare, “Araw is a decentralized e-commerce payment ecosystem that aims to ease and improve the access of the regular people to the blockchain technology. The Araw ecosystem has a Unified Reward System focused on rewards towards the customers to create effortless access to the digital currency. As other payment services, Araw will have a payment card which permits the customers to earn ARAW with all the purchases done and use ARAW to pay as well. Furthermore, the Araw Mobile Wallet allows the users to buy/sell ARAW tokens and also acts as an Exchange due to an instant trade of ARAW tokens to other cryptocurrencies (ETH, BTC). The ARAW token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token to be a medium of exchange within the Araw network. “

ARAW Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ARAW directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ARAW should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ARAW using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ARAW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ARAW and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.