Arbidex (ABX) Hits Market Cap of $574,310.00

Arbidex (CURRENCY:ABX) traded up 7.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 25th. During the last week, Arbidex has traded 5.2% lower against the dollar. Arbidex has a total market cap of $574,310.00 and $132,233.00 worth of Arbidex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Arbidex coin can now be purchased for $0.0282 or 0.00000054 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Arbidex alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $33.54 or 0.00064630 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.54 or 0.00018377 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001927 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.11 or 0.00061864 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $374.35 or 0.00721331 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.96 or 0.00094337 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,948.05 or 0.07607367 BTC.

Arbidex Coin Profile

Arbidex (CRYPTO:ABX) is a coin. Arbidex’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,354,622 coins. The official website for Arbidex is www.arbidex.uk.com . Arbidex’s official Twitter account is @ArbidexToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . Arbidex’s official message board is medium.com/@arbidexpromo

According to CryptoCompare, “Arbidex is a trading platform that connects major exchanges within a single-window interface. Arbidex is connected to the exchanges using an API interface, receiving and analyzing up-to-date data: it scans asset prices on each particular exchange in real-time. Arbidex allows users to trade via one platform account across all the exchanges at one time. This is done through Arbidex’s corporate accounts that are used directly for trading on specific exchanges. The use of corporate accounts also offers users an additional advantage – reduced trading commissions: the minimum fees are 0.05% for “ultimate” users. “

Arbidex Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arbidex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arbidex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Arbidex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Arbidex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Arbidex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.