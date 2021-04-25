Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.00.

A number of brokerages have commented on ABR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arbor Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $14.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th.

Get Arbor Realty Trust alerts:

Shares of ABR stock opened at $17.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 18.39 and a quick ratio of 18.39. The company has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.77 and a beta of 1.88. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.45. Arbor Realty Trust has a one year low of $5.66 and a one year high of $17.31.

Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.46. Arbor Realty Trust had a net margin of 28.94% and a return on equity of 7.88%. On average, research analysts expect that Arbor Realty Trust will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.64%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 2nd. This is a boost from Arbor Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Arbor Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 97.06%.

In other Arbor Realty Trust news, Director William C. Green purchased 3,590 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.60 per share, with a total value of $59,594.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 113,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,881,792.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ABR. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Arbor Realty Trust by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in Arbor Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Arbor Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Arbor Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth $162,000. 40.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Arbor Realty Trust

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily, single-family rental, and commercial real estate markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Structured Business and Agency Business. It primarily invests in real estate-related bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related joint ventures, real estate-related notes, and various mortgage-related securities.

Further Reading: Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Arbor Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arbor Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.