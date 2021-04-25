argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) Expected to Post Earnings of -$3.16 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) will post earnings of ($3.16) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for argenx’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($3.81) to ($2.59). argenx posted earnings per share of ($2.06) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 53.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that argenx will report full-year earnings of ($16.27) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($21.32) to ($11.88). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($15.87) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($21.59) to ($10.10). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for argenx.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($3.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.89) by ($0.64). The firm had revenue of $7.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.14 million.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ARGX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of argenx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Redburn Partners started coverage on argenx in a research note on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. JMP Securities reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $421.00 target price (up previously from $307.00) on shares of argenx in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating on shares of argenx in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of argenx from $303.00 to $309.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $292.35.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lone Pine Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of argenx during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $157,708,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in argenx by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,331,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $685,671,000 after acquiring an additional 454,976 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY raised its stake in shares of argenx by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 372,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,519,000 after acquiring an additional 76,654 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of argenx by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 302,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,996,000 after acquiring an additional 59,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of argenx by 58.1% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 84,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,956,000 after purchasing an additional 31,176 shares during the period. 54.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ARGX traded up $1.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $296.41. The stock had a trading volume of 159,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 202,803. The business has a fifty day moving average of $289.95 and a 200 day moving average of $294.28. The firm has a market cap of $15.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.67 and a beta of 1.00. argenx has a 12 month low of $141.26 and a 12 month high of $382.15.

argenx Company Profile

argenx SE, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, hematology, and cancer. It is developing its lead product candidate, efgartigimod, for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis; immune thrombocytopenia in Phase III; pemphigus vulgaris in Phase III; chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy in Phase III; and ENHANZE SC in pre-clinical stages.

