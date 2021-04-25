Argon (ARGON) Trading 10.6% Lower This Week

Argon (CURRENCY:ARGON) traded down 11.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 25th. Argon has a total market cap of $7.11 million and approximately $720,850.00 worth of Argon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Argon coin can currently be bought for $0.14 or 0.00000278 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Argon has traded 10.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002055 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002110 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.30 or 0.00060209 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $133.14 or 0.00273590 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00004482 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $505.79 or 0.01039342 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $317.85 or 0.00653139 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $48,777.92 or 1.00232527 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.31 or 0.00023232 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Argon Coin Profile

Argon’s total supply is 99,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 52,509,542 coins. Argon’s official Twitter account is @argonfoundation

According to CryptoCompare, “Argon is a blockchain-based freelancer platform on the Binance Chain network, working with fully decentralized and smart contracts. “

Buying and Selling Argon

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Argon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Argon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Argon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

