Arianee (ARIA20) Price Hits $1.80 on Top Exchanges

Arianee (CURRENCY:ARIA20) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 25th. One Arianee coin can now be bought for approximately $1.80 or 0.00003708 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Arianee has traded down 15.3% against the US dollar. Arianee has a market cap of $46.37 million and $6,263.00 worth of Arianee was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002055 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002110 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.30 or 0.00060209 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $133.14 or 0.00273590 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00004482 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $505.79 or 0.01039342 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $317.85 or 0.00653139 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,777.92 or 1.00232527 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.31 or 0.00023232 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Arianee Coin Profile

Arianee’s launch date was May 16th, 2019. Arianee’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,700,280 coins. The Reddit community for Arianee is https://reddit.com/r/Arianee . Arianee’s official Twitter account is @ArianeeProject

According to CryptoCompare, “The Arianee project is an independent, participative – organization whose mission is to build a global standard for the digital certification of valuable objects by promoting and supporting the adoption of the Arianee protocol. Arianee is building perpetual relationships between brands and owners, made of trust, respect and transparency. It believes in giving the power back to consumers. It believes in openness and decentralization. “

Arianee Coin Trading

