Arion (ARION) Market Cap Hits $106,425.86

Arion (CURRENCY:ARION) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 25th. One Arion coin can now be bought for $0.0077 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Arion has traded up 5.3% against the US dollar. Arion has a total market cap of $106,425.86 and $23.00 worth of Arion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Arion alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002082 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002108 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.11 or 0.00060609 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $132.76 or 0.00276445 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00004559 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $503.87 or 0.01049234 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $310.59 or 0.00646744 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,830.12 or 0.99598522 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.10 or 0.00023115 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Arion

Arion’s total supply is 13,848,421 coins. Arion’s official website is arioncoin.com . Arion’s official Twitter account is @ARION_COIN and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Arion

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Arion using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Arion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Arion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.