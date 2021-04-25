Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO) Shares Bought by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,293,729 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,239 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 4.17% of Arlo Technologies worth $25,659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Arlo Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Arlo Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $83,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arlo Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $124,000. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Arlo Technologies by 54.2% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 17,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 6,266 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Arlo Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $74,000. Institutional investors own 71.68% of the company’s stock.

In other Arlo Technologies news, General Counsel Brian Busse sold 8,346 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.68, for a total value of $80,789.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 374,611 shares in the company, valued at $3,626,234.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders acquired 586 shares of company stock valued at $4,219 in the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Arlo Technologies from $7.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. BWS Financial increased their price target on shares of Arlo Technologies from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Arlo Technologies from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Arlo Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st.

Shares of NYSE ARLO opened at $6.40 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.91. Arlo Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.91 and a 1-year high of $10.49. The company has a market cap of $515.23 million, a PE ratio of -7.53 and a beta of 1.91.

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.10. Arlo Technologies had a negative return on equity of 39.33% and a negative net margin of 18.21%. The firm had revenue of $114.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.57 million. Arlo Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Arlo Technologies, Inc. will post -1.39 EPS for the current year.

Arlo Technologies Company Profile

Arlo Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides smart connected devices to monitor the environments in real-time with a Wi-Fi or a cellular connection in the Americas, Europe, the Middle-East and Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It offers Arlo Q and Arlo Q Plus, an indoor wired solution that allow users to monitor their surroundings; Arlo Go, a LTE-enabled wire-free camera that provides untethered mobile security; Arlo Baby, a baby monitor with air quality and temperature sensors, motion and audio detection, and advanced night vision; Arlo Chime, a product that plugs into standard wall outlet and pairs with the Arlo Audio Doorbell to play various ringtones or act as a siren; and Arlo Ultra, an integrated spotlight and crystal-clear two-way audio with advanced noise cancellations camera.

