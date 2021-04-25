ARMOR (ARMOR) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $4.67 Million

ARMOR (CURRENCY:ARMOR) traded 7.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 25th. ARMOR has a total market capitalization of $21.67 million and $4.67 million worth of ARMOR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ARMOR coin can now be bought for approximately $1.05 or 0.00002109 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, ARMOR has traded 13.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002004 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002161 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.48 or 0.00061087 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $134.27 or 0.00269116 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00004544 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $515.24 or 0.01032718 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.01 or 0.00024065 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $49,982.09 or 1.00180892 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $316.37 or 0.00634112 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About ARMOR

ARMOR’s genesis date was January 22nd, 2021. ARMOR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,597,138 coins. ARMOR’s official Twitter account is @armorfi

According to CryptoCompare, “Armor is a smart insurance aggregator for DeFi which provides Pay as You Go and Only Pay What You Owe ᴰᵀᴹ coverage for user funds across various protocols. Armor tracks exact amounts of user funds as they dynamically move across various protocols, and bills by the second using a streamed payment system. “

