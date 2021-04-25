ARMOR Price Down 18.7% Over Last 7 Days (ARMOR)

ARMOR (CURRENCY:ARMOR) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 25th. In the last week, ARMOR has traded down 18.7% against the US dollar. ARMOR has a total market cap of $21.99 million and $3.54 million worth of ARMOR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ARMOR coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.07 or 0.00002047 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ARMOR alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002167 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001918 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.60 or 0.00060605 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $139.12 or 0.00266821 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00004452 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $541.27 or 0.01038099 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.54 or 0.00024049 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $339.18 or 0.00650513 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52,088.48 or 0.99899548 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

ARMOR Coin Profile

ARMOR launched on January 22nd, 2021. ARMOR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,597,138 coins. ARMOR’s official Twitter account is @armorfi

According to CryptoCompare, “Armor is a smart insurance aggregator for DeFi which provides Pay as You Go and Only Pay What You Owe ᴰᵀᴹ coverage for user funds across various protocols. Armor tracks exact amounts of user funds as they dynamically move across various protocols, and bills by the second using a streamed payment system. “

ARMOR Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ARMOR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ARMOR should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ARMOR using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ARMOR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ARMOR and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.