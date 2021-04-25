Arqma (ARQ) Trading 112.7% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Arqma (CURRENCY:ARQ) traded down 15.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 25th. One Arqma coin can currently be bought for $0.0389 or 0.00000077 BTC on popular exchanges. Arqma has a market cap of $350,292.86 and $25,906.00 worth of Arqma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Arqma has traded up 112.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Arqma

Arqma (ARQ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-lite hashing algorithm. Arqma’s total supply is 15,055,781 coins and its circulating supply is 9,011,237 coins. The Reddit community for Arqma is /r/arqma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Arqma’s official website is arqma.com . Arqma’s official Twitter account is @ArQmA_Network

According to CryptoCompare, “ArQmA is a decentralized public project of block chains, cryptocurrencies, and is fully open source. ArQmA creates a full currency exchange platform which aims to connect banks, payment providers, digital asset exchanges, corporations, and simple people via crypto to provide a payment system for everyone. ARQ is PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight-Lite algorithm. It is anti-ASIC and Nicehash to give everyone a chance to mine. “

Arqma Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arqma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arqma should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Arqma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

