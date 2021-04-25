Artfinity Hits Market Cap of $760,691.91 (AT)

Artfinity (CURRENCY:AT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 25th. Artfinity has a total market capitalization of $760,691.91 and $10,792.00 worth of Artfinity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Artfinity has traded 3.5% higher against the dollar. One Artfinity coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0061 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.67 or 0.00065407 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.26 or 0.00018531 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002002 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.37 or 0.00062810 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $47.46 or 0.00095022 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $344.93 or 0.00690520 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,877.78 or 0.07763057 BTC.

About Artfinity

Artfinity is a coin. It was first traded on July 8th, 2018. Artfinity’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 124,689,207 coins. Artfinity’s official website is www.jueyi.art . Artfinity’s official Twitter account is @ABCC_Exchange

According to CryptoCompare, “AWARE is a tokenizing investment and management community of digital assets, and it is based on Qtum blockchain, which aims to make innovative assets more liquid and also to serve blockchain entrepreneurs and investors across the globe. “

Buying and Selling Artfinity

