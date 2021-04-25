Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $53.20.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on APAM. Zacks Investment Research lowered Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $70.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th.

APAM stock opened at $54.97 on Friday. Artisan Partners Asset Management has a twelve month low of $22.63 and a twelve month high of $57.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of 18.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.91. The business has a 50 day moving average of $52.15 and a 200 day moving average of $49.01.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The asset manager reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.05. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a return on equity of 179.65% and a net margin of 21.73%. The company had revenue of $261.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Artisan Partners Asset Management will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.06%. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is 145.32%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in the 4th quarter worth $31,584,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,163,534 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $108,912,000 after buying an additional 356,585 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,402,230 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $221,607,000 after buying an additional 339,182 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 86.5% in the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 496,513 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $24,994,000 after buying an additional 230,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,569,412 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $79,004,000 after buying an additional 148,994 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.37% of the company’s stock.

About Artisan Partners Asset Management

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

