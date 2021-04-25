Arweave (AR) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $28.21 Million

Arweave (CURRENCY:AR) traded up 19.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 25th. Over the last seven days, Arweave has traded up 2.5% against the dollar. One Arweave coin can currently be bought for $24.63 or 0.00049406 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Arweave has a market cap of $822.57 million and approximately $28.21 million worth of Arweave was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002004 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.88 or 0.00015811 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000116 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000474 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000213 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Arweave Coin Profile

Arweave is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 30th, 2017. Arweave’s total supply is 63,190,435 coins and its circulating supply is 33,394,701 coins. Arweave’s official message board is medium.com/@arweave . Arweave’s official Twitter account is @cappasity and its Facebook page is accessible here . Arweave’s official website is www.arweave.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Arweave is a new type of storage that backs data with sustainable and perpetual endowments, allowing users and developers to truly store data forever – for the very first time. As a collectively owned hard drive that never forgets, Arweave allows users to remember and preserve valuable information, apps, and history indefinitely. By preserving history, it prevents others from rewriting it. “

Buying and Selling Arweave

