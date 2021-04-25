Aryacoin Market Cap Achieves $8.17 Million (AYA)

Aryacoin (CURRENCY:AYA) traded 7.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 25th. Over the last week, Aryacoin has traded down 17.4% against the US dollar. Aryacoin has a total market cap of $8.17 million and approximately $71,628.00 worth of Aryacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aryacoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0509 or 0.00000098 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

GoChain (GO) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0415 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00009471 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000580 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded down 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Pyrk (PYRK) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Veltor (VLT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000034 BTC.

888tron (888) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000565 BTC.

Meter (MTRG) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00015280 BTC.

Aryacoin Coin Profile

Aryacoin uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2019. Aryacoin’s total supply is 200,459,554 coins and its circulating supply is 160,459,559 coins. Aryacoin’s official Twitter account is @AryacoinAYA . Aryacoin’s official website is aryacoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Aryacoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorthim. “

Buying and Selling Aryacoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aryacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aryacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aryacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

