Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) Shares Acquired by Riverbridge Partners LLC

Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 201,593 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,712 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC owned approximately 0.30% of Aspen Technology worth $29,096,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AZPN. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Aspen Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,307,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Aspen Technology by 17,582.8% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 512,271 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,723,000 after purchasing an additional 509,374 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Aspen Technology by 84.9% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 804,228 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $101,807,000 after purchasing an additional 369,198 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Aspen Technology by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,027,746 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $133,864,000 after purchasing an additional 217,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP raised its holdings in Aspen Technology by 78.8% during the fourth quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 470,077 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,228,000 after purchasing an additional 207,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Aspen Technology alerts:

NASDAQ AZPN opened at $150.87 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.38. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $91.15 and a 1 year high of $162.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is $149.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 2.89.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.80. The company had revenue of $223.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.76 million. Aspen Technology had a return on equity of 49.40% and a net margin of 37.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 77.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Aspen Technology news, CFO Karl E. Johnsen sold 1,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.88, for a total transaction of $183,025.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,364,400.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John Hague sold 3,488 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.21, for a total transaction of $503,004.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,636 shares in the company, valued at $2,975,917.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 5,880 shares of company stock worth $853,816. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Aspen Technology from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird raised Aspen Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.83.

Aspen Technology Company Profile

Aspen Technology, Inc engages in the provision of asset optimization solutions. It develops its applications to design, and optimize processes across the engineering, manufacturing, supply chain, and asset performance management areas. The firm operates through the Subscription and Software, and Services and Other segments.

Read More: What is total return in investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.