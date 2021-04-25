Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.38 Per Share

Posted by on Apr 25th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Wall Street analysts expect Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) to announce earnings per share of $0.38 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Associated Banc’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.37 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.40. Associated Banc reported earnings per share of $0.26 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 46.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Associated Banc will report full-year earnings of $1.57 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.33 to $1.81. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $1.70. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Associated Banc.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $271.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.58 million. Associated Banc had a return on equity of 5.68% and a net margin of 20.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share.

ASB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Associated Banc in a research report on Sunday. Zacks Investment Research cut Associated Banc from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Bank of America upped their price target on Associated Banc from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Associated Banc from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.75.

Associated Banc stock traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.40. 1,981,030 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,378,022. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 11.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Associated Banc has a 12-month low of $11.13 and a 12-month high of $23.94. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.92 and its 200-day moving average is $18.19.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.55%.

In related news, EVP John A. Utz sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.19, for a total transaction of $57,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,344,336.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Moral-Niles Christopher Del sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.78, for a total value of $227,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,717,657.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 155,597 shares of company stock valued at $3,145,126 in the last quarter. 2.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ASB. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Associated Banc during the third quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Associated Banc in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,362,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in shares of Associated Banc by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 117,715 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 2,496 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Associated Banc in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Associated Banc in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 72.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Associated Banc Company Profile

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. The company operates through three segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer, and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services.

Further Reading: Options Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Associated Banc (ASB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB)

Receive News & Ratings for Associated Banc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Associated Banc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.