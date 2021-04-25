Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.38 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) to announce earnings per share of $0.38 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Associated Banc’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.37 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.40. Associated Banc reported earnings per share of $0.26 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 46.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Associated Banc will report full-year earnings of $1.57 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.33 to $1.81. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $1.70. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Associated Banc.

Get Associated Banc alerts:

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $271.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.58 million. Associated Banc had a return on equity of 5.68% and a net margin of 20.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share.

ASB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Associated Banc in a research report on Sunday. Zacks Investment Research cut Associated Banc from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Bank of America upped their price target on Associated Banc from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Associated Banc from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.75.

Associated Banc stock traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.40. 1,981,030 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,378,022. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 11.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Associated Banc has a 12-month low of $11.13 and a 12-month high of $23.94. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.92 and its 200-day moving average is $18.19.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.55%.

In related news, EVP John A. Utz sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.19, for a total transaction of $57,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,344,336.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Moral-Niles Christopher Del sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.78, for a total value of $227,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,717,657.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 155,597 shares of company stock valued at $3,145,126 in the last quarter. 2.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ASB. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Associated Banc during the third quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Associated Banc in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,362,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in shares of Associated Banc by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 117,715 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 2,496 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Associated Banc in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Associated Banc in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 72.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Associated Banc Company Profile

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. The company operates through three segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer, and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services.

Further Reading: Options Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Associated Banc (ASB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Associated Banc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Associated Banc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.