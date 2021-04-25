Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) Holdings Reduced by Riverbridge Partners LLC

Riverbridge Partners LLC decreased its position in Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) by 10.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,881 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 9,900 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Associated Banc worth $1,790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ASB. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Associated Banc in the 3rd quarter worth about $165,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Associated Banc in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,362,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in shares of Associated Banc by 2.2% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 117,715 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after acquiring an additional 2,496 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Associated Banc in the third quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Associated Banc in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.49% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Moral-Niles Christopher Del sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.78, for a total value of $227,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,717,657.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Philip B. Flynn sold 139,747 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total transaction of $2,804,722.29. Insiders sold a total of 155,597 shares of company stock worth $3,145,126 over the last quarter. 2.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ASB opened at $21.40 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.92 and its 200-day moving average is $18.19. Associated Banc-Corp has a 12 month low of $11.13 and a 12 month high of $23.94. The firm has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.13. Associated Banc had a net margin of 20.66% and a return on equity of 5.68%. The company had revenue of $271.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. Associated Banc’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Associated Banc-Corp will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. Associated Banc’s payout ratio is presently 36.55%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ASB shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Associated Banc from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Associated Banc from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Associated Banc from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Associated Banc in a research note on Sunday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Associated Banc has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.75.

Associated Banc Company Profile

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. The company operates through three segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer, and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services.

