Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) Given “Hold” Rating at Robert W. Baird

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by Robert W. Baird in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Associated Banc from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Associated Banc from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Associated Banc from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.75.

ASB opened at $21.40 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.92 and a 200-day moving average of $18.19. The company has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.26, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.23. Associated Banc has a 1-year low of $11.13 and a 1-year high of $23.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $271.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.58 million. Associated Banc had a net margin of 20.66% and a return on equity of 5.68%. The company’s revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Associated Banc will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Philip B. Flynn sold 139,747 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total value of $2,804,722.29. Also, CFO Moral-Niles Christopher Del sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.78, for a total transaction of $227,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,717,657.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 155,597 shares of company stock valued at $3,145,126 over the last three months. 2.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Associated Banc in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Associated Banc in the 4th quarter worth approximately $113,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Associated Banc in the 4th quarter worth approximately $125,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Associated Banc in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $147,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Associated Banc in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $165,000. 72.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Associated Banc

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. The company operates through three segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer, and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services.

