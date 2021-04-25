Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) Given “Hold” Rating at Robert W. Baird

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by Robert W. Baird in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports.
Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Associated Banc from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Associated Banc from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Associated Banc from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.75.
ASB opened at $21.40 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.92 and a 200-day moving average of $18.19. The company has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.26, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.23. Associated Banc has a 1-year low of $11.13 and a 1-year high of $23.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.
In other news, CEO Philip B. Flynn sold 139,747 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total value of $2,804,722.29. Also, CFO Moral-Niles Christopher Del sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.78, for a total transaction of $227,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,717,657.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 155,597 shares of company stock valued at $3,145,126 over the last three months. 2.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Associated Banc in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Associated Banc in the 4th quarter worth approximately $113,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Associated Banc in the 4th quarter worth approximately $125,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Associated Banc in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $147,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Associated Banc in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $165,000. 72.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Associated Banc
Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. The company operates through three segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer, and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services.
