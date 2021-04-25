Astronics Co. (NASDAQ:ATRO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Astronics Co. (NASDAQ:ATRO) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.00.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ATRO. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Astronics in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Astronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 15th.

Get Astronics alerts:

NASDAQ ATRO opened at $17.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $531.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.08 and a beta of 2.18. Astronics has a 52 week low of $6.30 and a 52 week high of $19.58.

Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The aerospace company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.54). The firm had revenue of $114.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.91 million. Astronics had a negative return on equity of 2.68% and a negative net margin of 22.15%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Astronics will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ATRO. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Astronics by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,083,007 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $27,559,000 after acquiring an additional 52,381 shares in the last quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Astronics by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 1,273,441 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $16,848,000 after acquiring an additional 4,021 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Astronics by 2,611.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 969,189 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $12,823,000 after acquiring an additional 933,448 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Astronics by 1,251.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 872,558 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $11,544,000 after acquiring an additional 808,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Astronics by 58.9% in the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 452,085 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,981,000 after acquiring an additional 167,584 shares in the last quarter. 57.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Astronics Company Profile

Astronics Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products for the aerospace, defense, and electronics industries in the United States, North America, Asia, Europe, South America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Test Systems. The Aerospace segment offers lighting and safety systems, electrical power generation systems, distribution and motions systems, aircraft structures, avionics products, system certification, and other products.

Featured Story: What is a Secondary Public Offering?

Receive News & Ratings for Astronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.