Atheios Price Hits $0.0015 on Major Exchanges (ATH)

Atheios (CURRENCY:ATH) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 25th. Atheios has a total market capitalization of $60,155.77 and approximately $198.00 worth of Atheios was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Atheios coin can now be purchased for about $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Atheios has traded 8.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $50,448.44 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,346.68 or 0.04651637 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000544 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $233.94 or 0.00463714 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $795.05 or 0.01575956 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $378.89 or 0.00751047 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $246.97 or 0.00489540 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $31.73 or 0.00062902 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $211.45 or 0.00419140 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00004447 BTC.

Atheios Coin Profile

ATH is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Atheios’ total supply is 43,203,033 coins and its circulating supply is 39,753,782 coins. Atheios’ official Twitter account is @atheioschain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Atheios’ official website is www.atheios.com . The Reddit community for Atheios is /r/Atheios and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Atheios is a PoW-based payment platform. It enables users with the ability to exchange/trade cryptocurrencies in a decentralized manner between them on a global scale with an approximative block time of 22 seconds and 12 ATH reward per block. Atheios grants users the access to its crypto wallet, with Web, Windows, Linux and Mac devices support. The ATH token is the Atheios native currency. It is a utility token and serves users as a medium for exchange value as well as to perform transactions within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Atheios

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atheios directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Atheios should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Atheios using one of the exchanges listed above.

