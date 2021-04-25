Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $35.40.

Several research analysts have weighed in on AUB shares. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Atlantic Union Bankshares in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Barclays upped their price target on Atlantic Union Bankshares from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 34.2% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares during the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares during the 3rd quarter valued at $260,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares during the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. 67.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AUB stock opened at $39.15 on Friday. Atlantic Union Bankshares has a 1-year low of $18.55 and a 1-year high of $41.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.93.

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. Atlantic Union Bankshares had a return on equity of 6.11% and a net margin of 19.47%. The business had revenue of $168.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Atlantic Union Bankshares will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.36%.

About Atlantic Union Bankshares

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial services to consumers and businesses. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, NOW, time deposit, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and other depository services.

