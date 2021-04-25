Atlas Protocol Hits One Day Trading Volume of $2.00 Million (ATP)

Atlas Protocol (CURRENCY:ATP) traded 5.6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 25th. One Atlas Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.0031 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Atlas Protocol has traded down 26.1% against the US dollar. Atlas Protocol has a market cap of $7.87 million and approximately $2.00 million worth of Atlas Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002195 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001918 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.95 or 0.00061266 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $138.74 or 0.00266025 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00004435 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $541.79 or 0.01038866 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.64 or 0.00024237 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $343.01 or 0.00657701 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $52,161.49 or 1.00017705 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Atlas Protocol Profile

Atlas Protocol launched on November 6th, 2018. Atlas Protocol’s total supply is 4,000,001,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,576,066,703 coins. Atlas Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ArtProPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . Atlas Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@atlasp . The official website for Atlas Protocol is atlasp.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2018, Atlas Protocol has secured multi-million investment by Softbank China Venture Capital, Baidu Ventures, Fenbushi, and DHVC. Based on technology accumulation and industry experience, Atlas Protocol develops new on-chain ads products including Atlas SmartVoting and Atlas Smartdrop. Atlas Protocol cooperates with many partners to integrate on-chain interactive advertising SDK and promotes the Blockchain Interactive Advertising Traffic Alliance. In the future, more diverse ecological projects will join the alliance to provide more on-chain interactive advertising scenarios and together to builds the Blockchain Interactive Advertising Traffic Alliance. “

