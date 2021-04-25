Atlas Technical Consultants (NASDAQ:ATCX) & The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) Head to Head Survey

Atlas Technical Consultants (NASDAQ:ATCX) and The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) are both small-cap construction companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, risk and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Atlas Technical Consultants and The Hackett Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Atlas Technical Consultants N/A N/A -$350,000.00 ($0.52) -19.87 The Hackett Group $282.47 million 1.83 $23.28 million $0.79 21.70

The Hackett Group has higher revenue and earnings than Atlas Technical Consultants. Atlas Technical Consultants is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than The Hackett Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Atlas Technical Consultants and The Hackett Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Atlas Technical Consultants 0 0 2 0 3.00 The Hackett Group 0 0 3 0 3.00

Atlas Technical Consultants presently has a consensus price target of $12.25, suggesting a potential upside of 18.59%. The Hackett Group has a consensus price target of $19.33, suggesting a potential upside of 12.80%. Given Atlas Technical Consultants’ higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Atlas Technical Consultants is more favorable than The Hackett Group.

Risk & Volatility

Atlas Technical Consultants has a beta of 0.44, meaning that its share price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, The Hackett Group has a beta of 0.71, meaning that its share price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Atlas Technical Consultants and The Hackett Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atlas Technical Consultants N/A -2.76% 0.80% The Hackett Group 2.81% 10.58% 7.53%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

7.5% of Atlas Technical Consultants shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 78.9% of The Hackett Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 18.3% of Atlas Technical Consultants shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 17.3% of The Hackett Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

The Hackett Group beats Atlas Technical Consultants on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Atlas Technical Consultants Company Profile

Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc. provides professional testing, inspection, engineering, environmental, and program management and consulting services in the United States. The company provides a range of technical services, helping its clients test, inspect, plan, design, certify, and manage various projects across various end markets. It offers testing, inspection, and certification services, such as construction materials testing; non-destructive testing and evaluations, materials testing and inspection, laboratory, and geophysics; construction quality assurance; owner verification and inspection; forensic and structural investigations; and materials laboratory services. The company also provides environmental services, including environmental permitting, compliance assistance, and auditing and compliance management system implementation; air quality; water, hazardous material permitting, and registration; underground storage tank management; leak detection and repair program management; water resource management; industrial hygiene and building science; and disaster response and recovery. In addition, it offers engineering and design comprising civil site, transportation, and geotechnical engineering; hydrogeology; water/wastewater; solid waste/landfill; land acquisition; subsurface utility engineering; surveying and mapping; and geographic information system asset inventory and assessments. Further, the company offers program management/construction management/quality management services consisting of programmatic planning and phasing; contract document preparation; bid evaluation and award analysis; alternative/value engineering; project estimating and scheduling; project cost/schedule control; contract administration; project management; community relations/affairs; asset management; construction management services; quality management and assurance; and construction engineering and inspection. The company is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

The Hackett Group Company Profile

The Hackett Group, Inc. operates as a strategic advisory and technology consulting firm primarily in North America and internationally. It offers best practice intelligence center, an online searchable repository of best practices, performance metrics, conference presentations, and associated research; best practice accelerators that provide Web-based access to best practices, customized software configuration tools, and best practice process flows; advisor inquiry for access to fact-based advice on proven approaches and methods; best practice research that provides insights into the proven approaches; and peer interaction comprising member-led Webcasts, annual best practice conferences, annual member forums, membership performance surveys, and client-submitted content. The company's benchmarking services conduct studies for selling, general and administrative, finance, human resources, information technology, procurement, enterprise performance management, and shared services; and business transformation practices to help clients develop coordinated strategy for achieving performance enhancements across the enterprise. It also provides Oracle EEA solutions for core financial close and consolidation, integrated business planning, and reporting/advanced analytics areas. In addition, the company offers SAP Solutions, including planning, architecture, and vendor evaluation and selection through implementation, customization, testing, and integration; post-implementation support, change management, exception management, process transparency, system documentation, and end-user training; off-shore application development, and application maintenance and support services; and OneStream practice that helps clients choose and deploy OneStream XF Platform and Market Place solutions. The company was formerly known as Answerthink, Inc. and changed its name to The Hackett Group, Inc. in 2008. The Hackett Group, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

