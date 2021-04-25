ATN (ATN) Hits Market Cap of $838,120.42

ATN (CURRENCY:ATN) traded down 2.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 25th. In the last seven days, ATN has traded down 22.1% against the US dollar. One ATN coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0099 or 0.00000020 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ATN has a total market cap of $838,120.42 and approximately $443,915.00 worth of ATN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31.47 or 0.00064427 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.97 or 0.00018363 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002047 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.16 or 0.00061731 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $46.27 or 0.00094721 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $345.79 or 0.00707830 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,754.79 or 0.07685936 BTC.

ATN Profile

ATN is a coin. ATN’s total supply is 210,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 84,302,524 coins. The official website for ATN is atn.io . ATN’s official Twitter account is @atn_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ATN is /r/ATN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ATN is a global artificial intelligence API marketplace where developers, technology suppliers, and buyers come together to access and develop new and innovative forms of A.I. technology, effectively building the next generation of artificial intelligence in a trusted and collaborative environment. ATN is built on a smart-contract enabled next-generation blockchain to provide AIaaS. ATN creates an environment that gives DApps quick and secure access to A.I. capabilities and services. In order to achieve this, ATN will create and ensure the growth of a DBots/DApps ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling ATN

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ATN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ATN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ATN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

