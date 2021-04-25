Atomic Wallet Coin Hits Market Cap of $24.68 Million (AWC)

Atomic Wallet Coin (CURRENCY:AWC) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 25th. One Atomic Wallet Coin coin can currently be bought for $2.33 or 0.00004459 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Atomic Wallet Coin has traded down 1.9% against the dollar. Atomic Wallet Coin has a total market cap of $24.68 million and approximately $88,062.00 worth of Atomic Wallet Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002153 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001916 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.67 or 0.00060668 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34.03 or 0.00065187 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001916 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.15 or 0.00019448 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $139.21 or 0.00266666 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001916 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Atomic Wallet Coin Profile

According to CryptoCompare, “Atomic is a decentralized multi-cryptocurrency wallet available for Windows, Mac OS and Linux. The wallet uses BitTorrent technology for distributed order book and atomic swap technology for cross-chain custody free exchange. Atomicwallet also features instant exchange options – Changelly and ShapeShift. Atomic Wallet will issue own token, called the AWC (Atomic Wallet Coin). A strict limit of 100M AWC will be created, never to be increased. AWC will run natively on the Ethereum blockchain with ERC20. On April 30rd 2019, 50% of the AWC Token emission has been burnt on the Ethereum Blockchain and the same amount released on the Binance Mainnet. Now you can use two ways swap tool between ERC20 and BEP2 tokens. “

Atomic Wallet Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atomic Wallet Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Atomic Wallet Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Atomic Wallet Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

