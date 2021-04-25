AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Position Reduced by OLD National Bancorp IN

OLD National Bancorp IN trimmed its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 8.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 72,998 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,663 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of T. Curi Capital acquired a new position in AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 28,726 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 3,481 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.17% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

T stock opened at $31.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $223.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.04. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.35 and a 52 week high of $33.24.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $43.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.69 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.26%.

T has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of AT&T from $36.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. CIBC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of AT&T from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. AT&T currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.21.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

Read More: Moving Average (MA)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.