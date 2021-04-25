Audius 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $92.22 Million (AUDIO)

Audius (CURRENCY:AUDIO) traded up 33.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 25th. In the last week, Audius has traded 5.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Audius has a total market capitalization of $253.89 million and $92.22 million worth of Audius was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Audius coin can now be bought for about $2.12 or 0.00004220 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Audius alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.88 or 0.00065585 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.44 or 0.00018835 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001995 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.04 or 0.00061917 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.76 or 0.00095250 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $348.74 or 0.00695570 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,896.17 or 0.07770920 BTC.

Audius Coin Profile

AUDIO is a coin. It launched on October 22nd, 2020. Audius’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 120,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Audius is https://reddit.com/r/audius . The official website for Audius is audius.co . Audius’ official message board is audiusproject.medium.com . Audius’ official Twitter account is @AudiusProject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Audius is creating a decentralized & open-source streaming platform controlled by artists, fans, & developers. It provides users with the tools to gather their fans base, share work in progress and then publish their completed tracks for all the world to hear. “

Audius Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Audius directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Audius should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Audius using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Audius Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Audius and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.