Aurora Price Down 17.7% Over Last Week (AOA)

Aurora (CURRENCY:AOA) traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 25th. One Aurora coin can currently be bought for $0.0047 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges. Aurora has a total market cap of $46.73 million and $2.82 million worth of Aurora was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Aurora has traded down 17.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Aurora

Aurora (AOA) is a dPoS/BFT coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 18th, 2018. Aurora’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,970,001,542 coins. The Reddit community for Aurora is /r/AuroraOfficial . Aurora’s official website is www.aurorachain.io . Aurora’s official Twitter account is @AuroraOffic_en and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Aurora Chain is a smart contract platform for decentralized applications. Their goal is to create fast contracts to link a variety of industry applications such as gaming, big data, AI, and IOT. Aurora Chain aims to resolve the issues that lie with current smart contract platforms (scalability, and upgradeability) through the implementation of DPOS and BFT consensus mechanisms. Aurora (AOA) is an ethereum-based token that powers the platform. “

Buying and Selling Aurora

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aurora directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aurora should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aurora using one of the exchanges listed above.

