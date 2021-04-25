Auto (AUTO) Tops One Day Volume of $4.60 Million

Auto (CURRENCY:AUTO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 25th. One Auto coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2,204.70 or 0.04387892 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Auto has traded 25.5% lower against the dollar. Auto has a market cap of $32.19 million and approximately $4.60 million worth of Auto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33.05 or 0.00065780 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.41 or 0.00018727 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001991 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.73 or 0.00061161 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $47.81 or 0.00095147 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $349.90 or 0.00696394 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,912.61 or 0.07787054 BTC.

Auto Coin Profile

Auto is a coin. Auto’s total supply is 14,600 coins. Auto’s official Twitter account is @autofarmnetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Cube is an Ethereum-based security platform for the autonomous car. With the use of blockchain tecnology, Cube's team has created a security system that protects autonomous vehicles from hacking. AUTO is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Cube's platform. “

Auto Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Auto directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Auto should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Auto using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

