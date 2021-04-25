Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Purchased by Terry L. Blaker

Terry L. Blaker lifted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 10.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,904 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,249 shares during the period. Automatic Data Processing comprises about 0.8% of Terry L. Blaker’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Terry L. Blaker’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $12,232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADP. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in Automatic Data Processing by 410.6% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 22,015 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,071,000 after acquiring an additional 29,104 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.8% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,322 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,393,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 3rd quarter worth about $365,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 3rd quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 13,885 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,937,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. 79.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Automatic Data Processing stock traded up $1.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $195.86. The company had a trading volume of 1,342,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,987,814. The stock has a market cap of $83.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1-year low of $127.31 and a 1-year high of $197.28. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $187.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $171.97.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.23. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 46.13% and a net margin of 17.07%. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.84%.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.72, for a total value of $94,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,658,741.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Stuart Sackman sold 576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $106,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,295,885. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ADP. Barclays raised their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $180.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Evercore ISI cut Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $197.00 to $143.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Citigroup upgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $168.53.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

