Autonio (NIOX) Price Tops $0.25 on Exchanges

Autonio (CURRENCY:NIOX) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 25th. One Autonio coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.25 or 0.00000489 BTC on popular exchanges. Autonio has a total market cap of $20.20 million and $552,427.00 worth of Autonio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Autonio has traded 21.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002236 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001994 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.73 or 0.00061290 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $135.73 or 0.00270706 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00004524 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $519.35 or 0.01035837 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.28 or 0.00024501 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $327.60 or 0.00653393 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $50,107.33 or 0.99939095 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Autonio Profile

Autonio’s total supply is 315,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 82,323,050 coins. Autonio’s official Twitter account is @AI_Autonio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Autonio is /r/Autonio . Autonio’s official website is auton.io

Buying and Selling Autonio

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Autonio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Autonio should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Autonio using one of the exchanges listed above.

